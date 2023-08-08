Snag the Epson XP-6100 for $70 Off and Print Stunning Photos at Home

Just about every phone comes with a pretty decent camera these days, which makes it easy to capture great moments on the fly. But most of the time, those photos just end up buried in a folder somewhere. If you'd rather turn those pics into timeless mementos, you may want to invest in a photo printer.

This Epson Expression Premium XP-6100 makes it easy to print directly from your phone or tablet, and right now you can snag it for just $100 -- $70 off the usual price -- when you use the promo code EREAUG87 at checkout. This deal is only available through Aug. 12, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on theses savings.

Whether you're an amateur photographer or just want some photos of family and friends on your wall, this Epson XP-6100 is a great pick if you're looking for a budget-friendly photo printer. It boasts fast print speeds of up to 15.8 ISO ppm, and is equipped with a user-friendly 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen control panel for easy navigation.

It can print stunning borderless photos of up to 8 by 10 inches, and can print smaller 4- by 6-inch photos in just 15 seconds. And with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, it's easy to print directly from your phone or tablet. It also has a USB port and SD card reader as well for more upload options. It can do more than just print photos, too. It also has a scan and copy function, and can be used to print text documents as well.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best printer deals for even more bargains.