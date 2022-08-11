Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Deals

Best Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson

Looking to upgrade your home office? Check out these printer deals.

Lisa Eadicicco headshot
Adam Oram headshot
Lisa Eadicicco
Adam Oram
2 min read
Show More (2 items)

For many, a printer is a crucial part of the home office setup. If you're looking to upgrade your current printer, there are several printer deals to choose from on HP, Canon and Epson models. They include some of the our CNET staff printer picks as well as others from trusted brands that are highly rated. 

Like any other tech product, you should consider your top priorities when shopping for a printer. As noted in CNET's guide to the best printers, print speed and price are probably the two most important factors to consider if you're just printing simple documents and concert tickets. But color accuracy and printing quality will be critical factors if you need to print professional photos. 
Canon

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Printer: $70

Save $30

This affordable printer lacks some of the bells and whistles of pricer models, like a color touch screen, but can print from mobile devices and laptops. Like many printers, it can also make copies and scan documents, and it works over Wi-Fi. 

$70 at Amazon
$70 at Best Buy
$70 at Target
Epson

Epson XP-4105 Wireless Printer: $70

Save $45

One of our staff picks, Epson's XP-4105 is cheap and reliable, which is exactly what you want from your printer. It's a great printer if you don't need to print tons of pages in a short period of time (because it's a little slow) but still want something that won't make you go broke when you need new color or black ink.

$70 at Target
Canon

Canon Pixma TR4720 Wireless Printer: $99

Save $21

Canon's Pixma inkjet printer can print from mobile devices as well as computers and can print 8.8 pages per minute in black and white and 4.4 color pages per minute. The paper tray holds up to 100 sheets. 

$99 at Amazon
$100 at Best Buy
$100 at Canon
Epson

Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $170

Save $30

Epson is touting speed first and foremost with this printer, claiming it can print 21 black and white or 11 color pages per minute. This printer also has a 2.7-inch touch screen and supports mobile printing. It has a 250-sheet paper tray. 

$170 at Amazon
$170 at Best Buy
$170 at Staples
HP

HP Envy Inspire 7255e Wireless Color Printer: $180

Save $50

This printer can print documents and borderless photos, plus it comes with six months of Instant Ink included. You can also print files from your phone using the HP Smart app. There's a 2.7-inch color touch screen on the front of the printer for managing tasks, and the paper tray can hold 125 sheets. 

$180 at Amazon
$180 at Best Buy
Canon

Canon Pixma TR8620a All-in-One Printer: $199

Save $31

This printer has a 4.3-inch LCD touch screen for managing operations, works with phones and computers, and can scan, fax and copy in addition to printing. There's also a two-way paper feed, enabling it to hold regular and photo paper at the same time. There's an SD card slot to make printing directly from your camera easier. 

$200 at Target
$199 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
Epson

Epson EcoTank ET-3850 Wireless Printer: $407

Save $43

The big selling point of the EcoTank line is that it does away with cartridges so the extra cost upfront is offset down the line when you're no longer buying expensive ink. This printer is actually a lower-end model in the line but it has all of the features you'd expect from a compact all-in-one for a home office, including wired or wireless connections, an auto-document feeder and automatic two-sided printing.

$405 at Amazon
$420 at Best Buy

