Best Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson

For many, a printer is a crucial part of the home office setup. If you're looking to upgrade your current printer, there are several printer deals to choose from on HP, Canon and Epson models. They include some of the our CNET staff printer picks as well as others from trusted brands that are highly rated.

Like any other tech product, you should consider your top priorities when shopping for a printer. As noted in CNET's guide to the best printers, print speed and price are probably the two most important factors to consider if you're just printing simple documents and concert tickets. But color accuracy and printing quality will be critical factors if you need to print professional photos.

Canon This affordable printer lacks some of the bells and whistles of pricer models, like a color touch screen, but can print from mobile devices and laptops. Like many printers, it can also make copies and scan documents, and it works over Wi-Fi.

Epson One of our staff picks, Epson's XP-4105 is cheap and reliable, which is exactly what you want from your printer. It's a great printer if you don't need to print tons of pages in a short period of time (because it's a little slow) but still want something that won't make you go broke when you need new color or black ink.

Canon Canon's Pixma inkjet printer can print from mobile devices as well as computers and can print 8.8 pages per minute in black and white and 4.4 color pages per minute. The paper tray holds up to 100 sheets.

Epson Epson is touting speed first and foremost with this printer, claiming it can print 21 black and white or 11 color pages per minute. This printer also has a 2.7-inch touch screen and supports mobile printing. It has a 250-sheet paper tray.

HP This printer can print documents and borderless photos, plus it comes with six months of Instant Ink included. You can also print files from your phone using the HP Smart app. There's a 2.7-inch color touch screen on the front of the printer for managing tasks, and the paper tray can hold 125 sheets.

Canon This printer has a 4.3-inch LCD touch screen for managing operations, works with phones and computers, and can scan, fax and copy in addition to printing. There's also a two-way paper feed, enabling it to hold regular and photo paper at the same time. There's an SD card slot to make printing directly from your camera easier.

Epson The big selling point of the EcoTank line is that it does away with cartridges so the extra cost upfront is offset down the line when you're no longer buying expensive ink. This printer is actually a lower-end model in the line but it has all of the features you'd expect from a compact all-in-one for a home office, including wired or wireless connections, an auto-document feeder and automatic two-sided printing.