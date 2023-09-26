Snag Our Favorite Video Doorbell of 2023 at an All-Time Low Price

Video doorbells are already one of the easiest and most affordable ways to keep an eye on who's coming and going from your house. And right now, you can pick up our overall favorite model of 2023 at a record-low price. Amazon currently has the wireless version of the Arlo Essential video doorbell on sale for the all-time low price of just $80, which saves you a whopping $120 compared to the usual price. If you want an even more affordable option, you can snag the wired version for just $69, but it will require some know-how to install. There's no set expiration for these deals, however, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This video doorbell can help give your some extra peace of mind by allowing you to keep track of who's coming and going from your house, and much more. It has a 180-degree field of view, so you can monitor your entire porch or yard, and with night vision and HDR support, it's easy to identify who's at your door even in low-light situations. Plus, it supports two-way audio so you can easily communicate with any guests or visitors, and has a built-in siren to ward off intruders. It's also designed to work seamlessly with other smart devices that are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

It is important to note, however, that the wired model will require some DIY installation, and it's only compatible with electrical systems with voltage between 16V AC and 24V AC and a 10VA. If you don't have the necessary preexisting wiring, or simply don't want the hassle of installing it yourself, it's worth spending the extra $11 to upgrade to the wireless version instead.