Snag Discounted Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and 3 Pro Laptops Starting at $650

If you're looking to upgrade your laptop but want to find a model that will work well without breaking the bank, consider the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 lineup. Samsung Galaxy products have a reputation for solid performance and sleek design, and this laptop is no different. Amazon has Book 3 and Book 3 Pro models marked down by up to 32% right now, with prices starting at just $650. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is our pick for the best Windows laptop for creatives, but it comes with a steep $3,000 price tag. If you don't need the powerful Nvidia graphics or Core i9 processor the Ultra offers, opting for a Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a more affordable alternative. And it comes with the same AMOLED display resolution and refresh rate as the Ultra.

If you want the most bang for your buck, you may want to grab this 16-inch Book 3 Pro, which comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also sports a whopping 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. While it typically lists for $1,900, you can nab one for just $1,300 right now. However, if you're in need of something a little more portable, you can get this 14-inch model with 16GB of RAM, the same amount of storage and an Intel Core i5 at a $450 discount, bringing the price down to $1,000.

And for those looking for the absolute lowest price to get your hands on one of these laptops, the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book 3 business laptop has the same OS, RAM and processor as the 14-inch Pro model, but has a lower 1080p screen resolution and a more modest 256GB of storage. It's only $650 right now, saving you $250 on its list price, and it should work well for scrolling the web, completing school work and other basic tasks.

