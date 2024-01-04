Snag Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindle E-Readers From $20 at Woot While Supplies Last

Having a tablet or e-reader can save you a lot of hassle from having to carry around several books or a laptop. And you don't have to spend a lot to get one of Amazon's popular devices with Woot's limited time sale on refurbished Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets with prices discounted as low as $20. So, if you've ever wanted to pick either of them up, now's the chance, especially since these sales don't often last long.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read ebooks, play games and browse the web. Just $30 scores you the 32GB model of the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet. Or, for $40, you could upgrade to the larger Fire HD 10 from 2019. Being older devices, these aren't quite as capable as the current crop but they're ideal for letting kids use since they cost so little.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 2019 edition of the Kindle being the most budget-friendly option at $35 for the 8GB model. Despite being a 2019 device, it's actually only one generation old with the most recent entry-level Kindle having launched in 2022 with an upgraded display, USB-C charging and increased capacity. There's also the 2017 Kindle Oasis -- this older version of Amazon's most luxurious e-reader is marked down to $80 right now. Or, if you're looking for a more recent model, you can pick up the 8GB model of the 2019 Kindle Oasis for $120. Both are waterproof and boast 7-inch E Ink displays, IPX8 waterproofing and boast 6.8-inch displays with built-in lights, along with weeks-long battery life. The older model is no longer receiving software updates, though, and only the latter will allow you to adjust the temperature tone of the display light.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, many of these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don't mind a little wear, this sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on a top-rated tablet or Kindle at a great price. Plus, your purchase is also covered by a limited 90-day Amazon or Woot warranty, just in case.