Snag a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for Under $200 at Best Buy and Amazon

There are a plethora of Android tablets out there for you to choose from, but trying to differentiate between them as you shop can become difficult. The broad strokes that are worth taking note of include the size of the display, how much storage is available, and most importantly, how much it will cost. In all of those instances, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great choice -- especially with the current discount making it even more affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus comes with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and a large 10.9-inch display, making the discounted price of $190 a solid deal. That's a $30 saving over the normal $220 asking price, though we don't know for how long the deal will remain on the table. If you want to be sure of taking advantage of this price, now is the time to act.

In terms of key specifications, that midsize display and decent amount of storage size are two of the main ones to take notice of, plus the whole thing is powered by Android and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. If the 64GB storage limit is a concern, note that it can be expanded up to 1TB via an optional microSD card if required, and that's something that can be resolved pretty inexpensively. Four speakers with Dolby Atmos support round out the main specs of note, making this a solid movie-watching device.

Don't worry if this isn't the tablet for you, though, as we have rounded up plenty more tablet deals if you'd prefer something at a different size or price point, or with a different power profile.