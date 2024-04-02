Snag a OnePlus Pad for Just $400 for a Limited Time

If you're looking for a premium tablet, there's a lot to like about the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. However, a lot of folks don't really need something that high-end or costly. If it's only needed for browsing, watching shows and maybe getting some emails done, a simple tablet will do the job just fine. The OnePlus Pad is an excellent option for that, and not only is it one of our favorite tablets, but you can also get a great deal on it right now. Amazon has currently dropped the OnePlus Pad down to $400 from $480. The deal is for a limited time only, and this price matches the lowest we've seen on it to date, so it's a good idea to pick it up sooner rather than later.

CNET's Scott Stein calls the OnePlus Pad one of the best Android tablets in its price range, so it's an even better value when you can pick it up on sale. It has an 11.6-inch LCD display as well as a powerful eight-core Dimensity 9000 CPU for smooth performance, and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It measures just 6.5mm thick and weighs in at 552 grams (1.22 pounds), making it perfect for taking care of business while you're on the go.

You can also pick up some accessories for the OnePlus Pad -- albeit not on sale -- such as the OnePlus magnetic stylus for $100, the magnetic keyboard for $150 and the folio case for $40. Be sure to check out some of these other great tablet deals if the OnePlus Pad doesn't quite tickle your fancy.