Sling TV is Offering New Customers 50% Off Their First Month

Streaming services are for more than just original series and old movies. There are plenty of services out there that allow you to stream sports and other channels live, and right now you can try out one of our favorites of 2023 for half-off. New customers can save 50% on their first month of Sling TV, which knocks the Orange and Blue plans down to just $20, and the combined plan down to just $27.50. Plus, you can try out add-on services like Showtime, Starz and more free for your first month as well. There's no expiration noted for this offer, so we'd recommend getting signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With this deal, you can get your first month of Sling TV for as little as just $20 if you sign up for an entry-level Orange or Blue plan. Both plans are typically $40 per month, and come with a different selection of channels. Sling recommends the Orange plan for sports fans and families, and it includes channels like ESPN and ESPN2. If you're primarily interested in football, Sling recommends the Blue plan, which gives you access to Fox Sports 1 and Fox (in select markets). Sling also offers a combined Orange and Blue plan so you don't have to choose. It's typically $55 per month, but right now you can get your first month for $27.50. After the first month of service, your subscription will revert back to the usual monthly price.

