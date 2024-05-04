Sling TV: Get $10 Off Your First Month

If you're leaning into cord-cutting for 2024 then Sling TV should probably be on your list of streaming subscriptions. While many streaming services can bring TV and movies into your home, there are only a few that can do it at a truly affordable price. Sling TV is currently one of our favorites with monthly plans starting at around $40 per month. Right now, you can get $10 off your first month. That means you'll be able to catch every NBA Playoff game this season and stay on top of your favorite shows without breaking the bank.

When signing up for Sling TV, you'll be presented with a few options. There's the Orange option -- which costs $40 per month and comes with 32 total channels, including seven exclusive sports and family channels. The downside here is that you can only stream on one device at a time. If you need more, you can opt for the Blue subscription -- which comes with 42 channels, including 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels. This option will run you $45 but you'll be able to stream on up to three devices. There's also a combo subscription option that lets you stream on four screens at the same time. Sling TV also runs occasional promos where you can sign up and get half off your first month.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Sling TV is particularly great for avid sports fans as it offers a wide range of sports channels and comprehensive coverage so that you can always cheer for your favorite teams and stay up to date with channels like ESPN, NFL Redzone, NFL Network, FS1, TBS, TNT and more. With Sling TV, you'll never miss a major moment again.

If you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup with a new TV, these are some of the best TVs money can buy right now. Our experts have spent countless hours testing these models, so you really can't go wrong with any one of these.