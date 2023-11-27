Buy a 1-Year Costco Membership This Cyber Monday and Get $40 Back to Spend
It's still $60 to sign up, but you'll automatically get $40 back in the form of a free digital gift card.
With inflation still pretty high, you're probably looking to make every penny count this Cyber Monday. And one of the best ways to save some cash is by purchasing your groceries and other everyday essentials in bulk. Most big-box stores like Costco will require a membership to shop there, but right now we've spotted a bargain that can help you save on the upfront cost. A Costco Gold Star membership is typically $60 per year. But when you sign up right now through StackSocial, you'll automatically get $40 back in the form of a digital Costco gift card, which essentially drops the price down to just $20.
This offer is available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. There's no set expiration for the deal, so there's no telling how long it'll remain available. We'd recommend signing up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership
With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. And while Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more, too. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers.
After you sign up, you'll receive your $40 shop card via email. The card can be used both in store and online. It's also worth noting that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until Jan. 27 to redeem the membership, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.
