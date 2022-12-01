Shop Huge Savings on New and Used Amazon Devices All Month Long at Woot

Amazon is more than just a place to shop for clothes, books and home essentials. The online retailer also makes a ton of its own tech, including smart devices, TVs, security equipment and much more, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Woot, another online retailer owned by Amazon, is currently offering up to 78% off a selection of both new and refurbished Amazon devices, with prices starting at just $8.

This sale runs all December long, but Woot often has a limited selection in stock, so we expect plenty of items to sell out well before then. Get your order in soon if you see a deal you don't want to miss.

Whether you already have a ton of smart devices at home, or are looking to pick up your first one, this sale is a great chance to grow your collection on a budget. If you don't have any smart devices, you'll want to make sure you've got a hub, like this , which you can grab for just $70 right now, saving you $160 compared to the list price.

Having a smart hub allows you to control all the other smart devices in your house totally hands-free, like this that you can pick up for just $13, saving you $12 compared to the usual price. You can even use it to control compatible smart TVs, like the Amazon Fire TV 4 Series. You can pick up a for $315, which is $195 off the list price.

This sale is also a great chance to pick up some home security devices for less. This offers you a live view with the Ring companion app, can be used inside or outside, and is battery-powered so hooking it up is a breeze. Right now you can grab a used model for $45, saving you $55 compared to the usual price.

And while Cyber Monday has officially passed us by, Amazon is still offering tons of amazing deals from earlier in the week. You can check out our roundup to get an idea of what Amazon device bargains are still available on sale.