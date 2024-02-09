Share Your Smile for Valentine's Day With Up to $50 Off Digital Photo Frames
Today only, Best Buy has discounted Aluratek frames to help you share your sweetest memories with your sweetheart.
Digital photo frames make great gifts for your loved ones. Not only are they a sleek addition to any room, but they serve as a collective place to keep digital memories and look back at special moments each and every day. Plus, you can add special photos, too. You can save up to $50 on Aluratek's digital photo frames during Best Buy,'s one-day sale, making it more affordable to snag one for your love in time for Valentine's Day.
If you're looking for a thoughtful Valentine's gift with a personal touch, you can't go wrong with a digital photo frame. These nifty devices are a great way to display all those digital photos and videos you may have stowed away in your phone, now that so many of us rarely print our pictures. And because others can share and upload to the frame, it can become a nice collection of memories that your loved one can look back on for years to come.
The large 15-inch frame is a great option that can make a big impact in your main living spaces. Regularly listed at $200, these frames are available for just $150 today. Or if you're looking for a smaller option that might work well on a shelf or side table, you can grab the 10-inch model for $110, saving you $40 on its original price. These markdowns end tonight, Feb. 9, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to buy one soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Both options have an HD touchscreen display, as well as built-in memory that can be expanded with an SD card (sold separately). There is no subscription or fee to use the frames. Plus, they also show you the time, date and local weather.
It's important to note that while many locations are showing that this frame can ship within three days, there are some areas where shipping may take longer. If you want your frame by Valentine's Day, be sure to check expected shipping times in your local area and if it won't arrive by the big day, consider using in-store pickup where available.
If a digital photo frame isn't in the budget right now, we've gathered thoughtful Valentine's gifts under $50 that may be a better fit.
