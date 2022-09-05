Security Savings: Get Up to 41% Off Eufy Cameras Today Only at Amazon

You don't have to use an expensive professional home security service to get a little extra piece of mind. Eufy makes a variety of simple, helpful home security equipment, and right now you can pick some up at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 41% off select Eufy video doorbells and security cameras so you can keep an eye on your home whenever, wherever. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

This is perfect for those who want an easy way to keep an eye on who is coming and going from their house. It boasts a 2K resolution so you can see everything in detail, allows you to get a live view of your doorstep, has a 180-day battery life and comes with a Eufy HomeBase, which stores and keeps your footage secure with AES-256 data encryption. You can pick up the kit for $120, $80 off the usual price.

Or you can pick up this for $150, $50 off the usual price. It's fairly similar to the other model, with the main differences being that this model has 2k resolution with HDR, which allows for a slightly clearer image when there's limited lighting, and it's hardwired, so you don't need to worry about replacing the battery. Unless replacing the batteries every few months is a major hassle for you, the model above is the better value for most people.

And if you're looking for a little extra security, you could pick up this . Like the name suggests, this camera is equipped with a 2,500-lumen floodlight that is activated by motion sensors so you can get a clear view of everything that's happening as well as deter intruders. The camera boasts 2K resolution, and you can even trigger an alarm remotely to help scare off anyone who wasn't dissuaded by the floodlight. It's $90 off right now, dropping the price down to $130.