Secure Your Door With $50 Off Level's Sleek, Apple-Friendly Smart Lock

We hear two things all the time about smart locks: They're expensive, and they look too bulky on your front door. A Presidents Day deal good through Feb. 22 will net you $50 off a sleek, minimalist Level Lock Plus at a $50 discount and address both complaints. The premium lock with a low-key look normally sells for $329, but you can secure your door for just $279 with this discount.

The Bluetooth smart lock deal is available through Level's website. Amazon has also matched the deal in case you prefer to buy it there -- and we're also seeing a 20% off coupon at the retailer, which brings it down to $223, but there's no way of knowing how long that coupon will last or if every user will see it. (It's also only valid for one item per order.)

Level's locks aim for quality more than affordability, with an ANSI rating of 156.40 and temperature resistance to provide maximum durability -- it's rated for 136 years at average use. The brand also offers a variety of finishes and additional lever designs to find your door's best look. But those high-end features can be costly, so we're glad to see this Level lock drop below $300, though it's not as cheap as the budget picks on our list of the best smart locks for 2024.

The most attractive thing about the Level's Lock Plus? It doesn't look like a smart lock. There's no awkward-shaped retrofit or backside bulk holding a Wi-Fi connection. Instead, it looks exactly like a normal mortal deadbolt with a compact, even minimalist design that no one would guess hides smart tech along with a well-concealed, replaceable CR2 battery.

The Lock Plus has options for app, pass, card and key entry. Level/Amazon

Level gets away with this because the lock skips a Wi-Fi connection and uses Bluetooth to manage its locking/unlocking capabilities. You can still manage locking via the app and swipe your phone close to unlock at will. Plus, you can create passes for others or even buy physical NFC passes for people to use, so you still have plenty of options. Apple users also get the ability to create and manage Apple Home Keys, another kind of digital pass that's particularly easy to use with an Apple Watch or iPhone.

You can add a Level Connect device to your entryway to connect to Wi-Fi. That brings in Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility along with other tricks, but the Lock Plus Connect package will run you $329. Instead, we like this lock as an alternative for people who don't need voice assistants or Wi-Fi connections for alerts and prefer simpler digital key methods.

