Stock Up On Coffee and Save On Accessories With Seattle Coffee Gear's Memorial Day Sale

It can be easy to fall into the trap that thinking Memorial Day discounts are all about getting a new big-screen TV or a new fridge, but you'd be wrong. If you're shopping Memorial Day deals for new coffee and accessories the Seattle Coffee Gear sale is for you. The company is offering 10% off site-wide when you enter the discount code WEEKEND10 while you can also save 15% off all Superautomatic machines, too. Make sure to enter the discount code AUTO15 to take advantage of that deal.

Those discounts are well worth having as well with some of those coffee machines costing as much as $6,399 without it. That's the impressive Miele CM7750 machine but there are plenty of other options, some of which cost considerably less.

Shoppers can use their 10% sitewide discount to save on other things as well including coffee, grinders and more. You'll also benefit from free shipping on orders over $49 and a 30-day price guarantee, too. Just keep in mind that these Memorial Day discounts aren't going to hang around for long and getting your order in soon is the absolute best way of locking these prices in.

