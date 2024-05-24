Score Up to 50% Off Engagement Rings and Special Diamonds for the Special Someone

Memorial Day is bringing tons of deals out ranging from tech, home, and even fine jewelry. Are you looking to buy a ring for that special someone? Or maybe some other jewelry like a tennis bracelet or diamond earrings? Check out Blue Nile's lab grown diamond deals. Right now, you can get up to 50% off a variety of carats and cuts.

There are so many great options to chose from. You can score this hand-engraved mil-grain diamond halo engagement ring for less than $1,000. It is made of 14k white gold and has about a half-carat diamond. It retails for $2,500 but is on sale right now for just $900. If you are looking for a bigger diamond, this two row princess-cut diamond ring is 2.5 carats. It is now 50% off, normally almost $14,000 now on sale for $7,000.

If you're not looking for a ring just yet, don't worry theres tons of deals on other jewelry as well. You can pick from bracelets, necklaces, or earrings. Like these Tessere eternity diamond hoop earrings. They are made of 14k white gold and have a whopping 3 carats of diamonds. You can snag them now for just $5,000. It seems like a lot but definitely a huge discount from the sticker price of $9,300. You can also get these three-carart 14k white gold tennis bracelet on sale as well for just a little over $4,000.

