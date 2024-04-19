Score Up to $300 Off an M3 MacBook Pro

Discounts on Apple products don't come often, so when they do, you better act fast. As a part of Best Buy's weekend sale event, M3 MacBook Pros are up to $200 off -- and Best Buy members can save even more. My Best Buy Plus and Total members will be eligible to receive a $100 bonus promotional credit with their purchase of an M3 MacBook Pro, bringing the savings to $300.

If you're not already a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can sign up now and get access to the extra savings. So if you've been holding off on subscribing, this is the perfect excuse.

The M3 series consists of three processors -- the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. All of these versions are available in this sale. Apple's M3 series chips offer a significant performance bump over their M1 and M2 predecessors, which is partly why Apple's M3 devices have landed on our lists of the best laptops and the best desktops of 2024.

The M3 MacBook Pro is a great option if you're looking for something fast with solid battery life and a bright screen, along with Wi-Fi 6E and HDMI 2.1 support. Originally $2,499, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor is on sale for $2,299. Best Buy members can save an additional $100 with the bonus promotional credit offer. For those looking more of an upgrade option, the MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is a great pick. It has more storage, 48GB RAM and 1TB total memory. This model normally retails for $3,999, but is on sale now for $3,799, plus an additional $100 promotional credit for members.

This is a pretty great deal on a premium laptop, but we know it might not be for everyone. So be sure to check out our roundup of some of our favorite M3 Mac deals happening now.