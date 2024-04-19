Best Buy's Latest Weekend Sale Offers Tons of Tech and Home Deals, but There's a Catch
Eligible shoppers can score huge savings on TVs, tablets, appliances and much more.
A huge three-day Best Buy sale just kicked off with a ton of deals on tech and home products and thousands of dollars in savings to be had. This sale runs through Sunday, April 21, meaning you don't have long to to secure some sweet deals, but the sale has one major drawback: the best savings are only available to My Best Buy Plus or Total subscribers.
But, if you're already a subscriber or were on the fence about joining, you could easily make your back during this sale. You can spruce up your space with the latest devices at a great price on everything from smart home devices to TVs, laptops, smartwatches and plenty of other top tech at Best Buy right now. Deals on major appliances and kitchen gear are also available. There's a lot of stuff on sale, so we've looked through the the offers to in order to highlight some of the very best deals below. Or check the full sale by clicking the button above. Just be aware that this sale ends on Sunday night, so be sure to lock in your purchases before then.
Apple latest and greatest MacBook Pro M3 models are heavily discounted at Best Buy with Plus and Total members scoring the best savings. Both 14-inch and 16-inch models are featured in the sale giving you a rare chance to save across Apple's latest lineup of pro-grade laptops.
Grab this all-in-one desktop that we love for $250 off. The Envy Move has a smart design and built-in battery. It has a high-resolution that's more clear and sharp than HD. It is also easily portable with flip-out feet to make it easy to bring from place to place.
Best Buy members can save an extra $150 on this soundbar, bringing the price down to $800. This sound bar is supported by Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, and Surround sound. It also is compatible with Google assistant, Bixby, and Amazon Alexa.
This KitchenAid fridge is 21.9 cubic feet big. It has french doors and comes with an ice maker as well. It also has an LED light. It's great for someone looking for a basic fridge without all the fancy frills. It's hugely discounted and you'll get $200 back in the form of Best Buy credit.
Best Buy members can save an additional $10 on one of our favorite antivirus software services, dropping the price to just $20. This protection software can be used for up to five devices to protect your security, identity, and privacy. This subscription is for one year.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): $329 (save $70)
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop (512GB): $360 (save $230)
- GoPro Max 360 action camera: $400 (save $100)
- Sony WH-XB910N headphones: $140 (save $130)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $40)
- Eufy Security smart lock: $150 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $340 (save $110)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $199 (save $50)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $115 (save $85)
- Whirlpool 24.5 cu. ft. French door stainless steel refrigerator: $2,000 (save $750)
- Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Level Lock+ connect with keypad smart lock: $270 (save $160)
- LG 27" IPS FreeSync monitor: $120 (save $100)
- Hisense class U7K series mini QLED smart Google TV: $1,600 (save $200)
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: $189 (save $90)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra with S-pen: $650 (save $450)
- Up to 40% off major appliances
Many of the deals listed are either exclusive to Best Buy members or have additional savings that only members can take advantage of. If you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While Plus and Total memberships are paid accounts, the money you save in exclusive discounts during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
