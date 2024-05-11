Score This Kasa Smart Plug Kit for 28% Off at Amazon Right Now

Keeping track of your device's energy use is a great way to stay on top of their condition. If you've been looking for a way to do this while also making your home a bit smarter, then this deal on Kasa smart plugs at Amazon might be for you. For a limited time, you can score a set of 4 smart plugs for $36, down from $50. That's a savings of 28%.

This set of 4 smart plugs monitors the energy of your devices when plugged in. This is a great way to stay on top of their condition. It's built for up to 1800W or 15V in energy so you can plug your devices into it with confidence. Additionally, it's got a flame retardant so you can feel safer when using this humble device.

Thanks to Amazon Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) & Google Seamless Setup (GSS), you can quickly set this smart plug up and use it right away. These Kasa smart plugs are also compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa. You'll have plenty of voice-control options so you can effortlessly go about your day.

This deal is around for a limited time, so act fast. Looking for smart plugs but not sure if this is up your alley? Check out these smart plugs we've carefully reviewed so you can check all your options.