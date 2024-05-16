Score the First Ever Discount on Samsung's Musical Photo Frame

If you've ever wanted to hide a speaker behind a picture of your favorite people, pets, places or anything else, then you should check out the Samsung Music Frame. It's an interesting piece of tech that can serve a few different functions, and it's also currently seeing a direct discount for the first time since release, dropping down to $375 at Amazon. Just b e sure to clip the on-page coupon there to score the savings.

This frame is primarily a speaker, and can be used to play music, podcasts and whatever else you fancy through it. However, because it's a picture frame too, you can show off whatever you want while doing so, making it perhaps the stealthiest speaker going. It's no slouch when it comes to the speaker side of things either, featuring both Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony, meaning it'll sound incredible, but especially if you pair it with other Samsung devices.

In fact, you can match it with a Samsung soundbar or TV and have it act as an additional speaker or even a subwoofer. You can also buy different bezels to make it fit in visually with your home decor. It's certainly a unique device, and an ideal smart home gift for the person who already has everything.