X

Samsung Takes On Ikea With Musical Photo Frame

Samsung Music Frame is a traditional picture frame with a speaker Inside.

Ty_Pendlebury.jpg
Ty_Pendlebury.jpg
Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury is a journalism graduate of RMIT Melbourne, and has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Expertise Ty has worked for radio, print, and online publications, and has been writing about home entertainment since 2004. He majored in Cinema Studies when studying at RMIT. He is an avid record collector and streaming music enthusiast. Credentials
  • Ty was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism awards, but he has only ever won one thing. As a youth, he was awarded a free session for the photography studio at a local supermarket.
See full bio
Ty Pendlebury

If there's one thing we learned as youngsters it's that if you want to cover something ugly -- like a crack in the wall -- put a poster over it. LG's ArtCool air conditioners use this concept, and Ikea's Symfonisk picture frame does too. Samsung's new HW-LS60D Music Frame, showing at CES 2024, builds on Ikea's idea by hiding an IoT (Internet of Things) Hub in there as well.

The Music Frame can be used as a standalone Bluetooth or Wi-Fi speaker, or it can pair with Samsung TVs and soundbars for use as a TV speaker, surround speaker or, unusually, a subwoofer. The speaker delivers "excellent Dolby Atmos sound" though with a stereo-sounding mix of two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers.

Music Frame enables you to fit a photograph or printed image inside it, or "digitally print" onto the accompanying Art Panel (which is a "diasec" matte acrylic plate). Unlike the photo frames you give your Gran for her birthday, there's no LCD display in the Music Frame -- just a frame -- so more on how the Art Panel works to com. Representatives for Samsung didn't respond immediately to CNET's request for clarification.

Pricing and availability of the HW-LS60D is yet to be announced.

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs

Streaming & TV Accessories

Speakers

Projectors

Other Home Entertainment