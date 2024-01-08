Samsung Takes On Ikea With Musical Photo Frame

If there's one thing we learned as youngsters it's that if you want to cover something ugly -- like a crack in the wall -- put a poster over it. LG's ArtCool air conditioners use this concept, and Ikea's Symfonisk picture frame does too. Samsung's new HW-LS60D Music Frame, showing at CES 2024, builds on Ikea's idea by hiding an IoT (Internet of Things) Hub in there as well.

The Music Frame can be used as a standalone Bluetooth or Wi-Fi speaker, or it can pair with Samsung TVs and soundbars for use as a TV speaker, surround speaker or, unusually, a subwoofer. The speaker delivers "excellent Dolby Atmos sound" though with a stereo-sounding mix of two woofers, two tweeters and two mid-range drivers.

Music Frame enables you to fit a photograph or printed image inside it, or "digitally print" onto the accompanying Art Panel (which is a "diasec" matte acrylic plate). Unlike the photo frames you give your Gran for her birthday, there's no LCD display in the Music Frame -- just a frame -- so more on how the Art Panel works to com. Representatives for Samsung didn't respond immediately to CNET's request for clarification.

Pricing and availability of the HW-LS60D is yet to be announced.