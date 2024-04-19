Score Over $100 Off This Echelon Smart Exercise Bike at Amazon

Looking to add an exercise bike to your home gym to help you hit your fitness goals on your schedule? If you're a fan of smart exercise bikes, you won't want to miss this limited-time deal that drops this exercise bike under $400. Usually $500, the Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect fitness bike is just $379 right now at Amazon. Although not the lowest price we've seen for it there, it's still a pretty good deal for a bike of this caliber at almost 25% off.

This bike has 32 levels of resistance to help you customize your workout and adjust as you make progress. It comes equipped with padded, slip-resistant handlebars, adjustable toe cages on the pedals, a large, cushioned seat, scratch-resistant frame and a device holder for your tablet or phone. It also includes front wheels for added mobility if you need to move your bike. And with your purchase, you'll get a 30-day Echelon membership for free, which includes more than 3,000 live and on-demand classes and a wide music selection.

