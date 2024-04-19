Score Over $100 Off This Echelon Smart Exercise Bike at Amazon
Snag this $500 Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect fitness bike for just $378.
Looking to add an exercise bike to your home gym to help you hit your fitness goals on your schedule? If you're a fan of smart exercise bikes, you won't want to miss this limited-time deal that drops this exercise bike under $400. Usually $500, the Echelon EX-15 Smart Connect fitness bike is just $379 right now at Amazon. Although not the lowest price we've seen for it there, it's still a pretty good deal for a bike of this caliber at almost 25% off.
This bike has 32 levels of resistance to help you customize your workout and adjust as you make progress. It comes equipped with padded, slip-resistant handlebars, adjustable toe cages on the pedals, a large, cushioned seat, scratch-resistant frame and a device holder for your tablet or phone. It also includes front wheels for added mobility if you need to move your bike. And with your purchase, you'll get a 30-day Echelon membership for free, which includes more than 3,000 live and on-demand classes and a wide music selection.
Looking for something else for your fitness goals?
