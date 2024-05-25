Score Memorial Day Savings on Some of Our Favorite Trackable Wallets

The Memorial Day deals are coming in hot, and right now some of our favorite card holders and minimalist wallets for 2024 are on sale at Ekster. During the company's nearly monthlong sale, you can shop Ekster's entire collection of trackable wallets, bags, cases and accessories and get up to 40% off. And if you spend at least $90 on any product across the site, you can choose a free gift (either a cash clip, a tool card or a gift bag).

Smart minimalist wallets and accessories can help you travel better and keep track of important items. CNET's James Bricknell bought the Ekster Cardholder (now down to $79) for his son and paired it with another Ekster accessory, the Finder Card, and noted that it was an ideal solution for storing credit cards and a little cash while keeping them safe from getting lost.

Though this deal is technically being called a "Father's Day sale," it's happening now during the Memorial Day weekend. You may want to gift your dad a trackable wallet, but you might as well pick up one for yourself too. Be sure to check out our roundups of other Memorial Day sales for even more savings.