Score Lifetime Access to Microsoft Project 2021 for Only $25
If you’re stuck on finding the right project management tool for your team, give Microsoft Project a try. A lifetime license is now just $25.
Having solid project management software is extremely important to help keep all aspects of the team organized and running efficiently. While there are a lot of software options out there, the one from Microsoft is a great choice. It's also budget-friendly, especially with this deal from StackSocial that knocks the 2021 version down to just $25 from its original $250, a 90% savings. Keep in mind this offer is available to new users only.
This app can streamline project management to make it much simpler to keep up with all the nuts and bolts of your plan. It includes plenty of great features, including prebuilt templates, a way to run what-if scenarios, complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines, helpful resource assignment technology, automated scheduling tools, built-in reports and much more. Plus, it can sync with Project Online and Project Server and it supports Long-Term Servicing Channel and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021, with support available through Oct. 13, 2026.
If you're looking to buy Project Professional 2021 outright, rather than subscribing to a monthly plan, it will run you an impressive $1,130 from Microsoft directly. You can also get a one-month free trial through Microsoft. This StackSocial deal essentially saves you over a thousand dollars on the one-time fee and skips those recurring subscription fees other options require.
It's worth noting that only new customers can take advantage of this deal. And once you make your purchase, you'll only be able to install the app on a single computer for use at home or work, so you'll have to decide which PC you want to access this program through. Because you won't be able to download this app on multiple devices, if your computer dies, you may lose access to Project Professional 2021 and be unable to transfer it to another computer.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.