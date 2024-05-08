Score Last-Minute Flowers for Mom for $40 or Less From Gopuff

Haven't gotten around to ordering flowers for Mom yet? Don't worry. Between May 8 and May 12, Gopuff is offering two flower deals that can arrive at her door in as little as 15 minutes. Named one of the best grocery delivery services by our review team, Gopuff is making flower and other Mother's Day gifts an affordable and fast option, and it's doing so without the high delivery fees that sometimes come with flower delivery services. But if these bouquets aren't quite what you're hoping for, check out these other deals on Mother's Day flowers.

The Mother's Day flower bouquet is just $20 and includes an array of long-lasting flowers like carnations, daisies and alstroemeria. If you're looking for something a little more robust, you can opt for the Mother's Day premium flower bouquet, which has pink roses, snapdragons and more, priced at $40. As an even bigger bonus, if you join Gopuff as a FAM member, the prices drop down to $15 and $30, respectively. Gopuff will also include a free Mother's Day-themed postcard that can be customized with the recipient's name when you use the platform's gifting feature on Mother's Day -- while supplies last.

The platform is also offering several Mother's Day gift bundles, including a Yoga Mom gift bundle, which includes kombucha, a granola bar and a candle, and a Wino Mom bundle that includes a trio of bubbly, white and red wines along with a bouquet of flowers (must be 21 to order).

Exact delivery fees vary by region, but they generally start at $4. Gopuff doesn't charge an additional fee for fast delivery, because the company typically aims to make deliveries within the hour for any order. In some cases you can get those flowers within 15 minutes of ordering, depending on where you or your recipient lives, of course. If you sign up for Gopuff's FAM Membership for $8 per month, you get free delivery, no fees and deals such as the bigger flower discount listed above.

Still unsure what to get the mom or mother figure in your life? Check out our Mother's Day gift guide for lots of ideas for every type of mama.