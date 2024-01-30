X
Score Big Deals on Top Tech During Today's Flash Sale at Best Buy

Shop today's one-day sale for a ton of deep discounts on TVs, tablets, soundbars, laptops, headphones and more.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Whether you're looking to update your workspace with new equipment this year, want to snag some smart devices to upgrade your home or you're hoping to revamp your entertainment space ahead of Super Bowl 2024, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer just launched a 24-hour flash sale offering plenty of discounts to help you score top tech for less, including the latest iPad Air at an all-time low.

We've gone through and gathered some of the best discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, soundbars and other bargains to save you the effort and have highlighted the best finds below. This one-day sale ends tonight, Jan. 30, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals. Select items may have an additional discount for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider subscribing if you've been holding out.  

Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $450

Right now Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at an all-time low of $450. That's a whopping $150 discount on this 5th-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip. 

Save $150
Blink Outdoor 3 security camera (2-pack): $80

Monitor your home with a pair of 3rd-gen Blink home security cameras. These weatherproof cameras offer 1,920x1,080 full-HD resolution, along with night vision, motion sensors and a 110-degree field of view. 

Save $100
48-Inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $600

If you're looking for the best image quality, you're probably going to want to splurge on an OLED display. While these TVs can be costly, this 48-inch model is down from $1,300 to just $600 right now. 

Save $700
Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): $999

You can get your hands on the latest MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen and an M2 chip for fast processing, all for under a grand. 

Save $300
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's flash sale:

