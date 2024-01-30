Score Big Deals on Top Tech During Today's Flash Sale at Best Buy
Shop today's one-day sale for a ton of deep discounts on TVs, tablets, soundbars, laptops, headphones and more.
Whether you're looking to update your workspace with new equipment this year, want to snag some smart devices to upgrade your home or you're hoping to revamp your entertainment space ahead of Super Bowl 2024, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer just launched a 24-hour flash sale offering plenty of discounts to help you score top tech for less, including the latest iPad Air at an all-time low.
We've gone through and gathered some of the best discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, soundbars and other bargains to save you the effort and have highlighted the best finds below. This one-day sale ends tonight, Jan. 30, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals. Select items may have an additional discount for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider subscribing if you've been holding out.
Right now Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at an all-time low of $450. That's a whopping $150 discount on this 5th-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip.
Monitor your home with a pair of 3rd-gen Blink home security cameras. These weatherproof cameras offer 1,920x1,080 full-HD resolution, along with night vision, motion sensors and a 110-degree field of view.
If you're looking for the best image quality, you're probably going to want to splurge on an OLED display. While these TVs can be costly, this 48-inch model is down from $1,300 to just $600 right now.
You can get your hands on the latest MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen and an M2 chip for fast processing, all for under a grand.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's flash sale:
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): $309 (save $90)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- Jabra Connect 5t true wireless earbuds: $100 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Slim K-Cup pod coffee maker: $70 (save $60)
- GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera bundle: $350 (save $50)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1 ch. Dolby DTS:X: soundbar: $200 (save $200)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones: $129 (save $70)
- Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K smart TV: $1,700 (save $600)
- Apple 10.9-inch 5th-gen iPad Air (64GB): $450 (save $150)
- LG 4.1-channel soundbar, subwoofer and rear speaker kit: $180 (save $220)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,200 (save $300)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch gaming laptop (512GB): $1,100 (save $350)
- Arlo Pro 4 12-piece spotlight camera security bundle: $300 (save $300)
- Blink 3rd-gen Outdoor security camera (2-pack): $80 (save $100)
- LG 65-inch 99 Series QNED 8K TV: $1,500 (save $1,000)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm) (GPS): $359 (save $70)
- Insignia 55-inch F30 series LED 4K smart TV: $250 (save $100)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop (512GB): $700 (save $300)
- Yale Assure Lock 2 smart lock: $230 (save $50)
- LG 65-inch C3 series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,600 (save $500)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 laptop (256GB): $999 (save $300)
- LG 48-inch A2 OLED 4K smart TV: $600 (save $700)
- Beats Studio Pro headphones: $300 (save $50)
- Motorola Edge 2023 (256GB): $350 (save $250)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung 50-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $250 (save $130)
- Select major appliances up to 30% off
