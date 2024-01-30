Score Big Deals on Top Tech During Today's Flash Sale at Best Buy

Whether you're looking to update your workspace with new equipment this year, want to snag some smart devices to upgrade your home or you're hoping to revamp your entertainment space ahead of Super Bowl 2024, Best Buy has you covered. The retailer just launched a 24-hour flash sale offering plenty of discounts to help you score top tech for less, including the latest iPad Air at an all-time low.

We've gone through and gathered some of the best discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, soundbars and other bargains to save you the effort and have highlighted the best finds below. This one-day sale ends tonight, Jan. 30, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals. Select items may have an additional discount for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider subscribing if you've been holding out.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's flash sale: