Score an Amazon Tablet or E-Reader for as Little as $20 at Woot

There's no need to haul your bulky laptop around everywhere if you just want an easy way to catch up on shows, shoot off a few emails or burn through a few chapters of a book while you're on the go. There are plenty of lightweight tablets and e-readers out there that are great for the basics, and right now, you can snag one at a great price. Woot is currently offering deals on a variety of both new and refurbished Amazon Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, with prices starting at just $20. These deals are available until Sept. 19, but there's a limited supply available, and quite a few models have already sold out. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a Fire tablet you'll be able to access the top streaming services to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, listen to music, make video calls, read ebooks, play games and browse the web. Just $20 scores you the 32GB model of the 2018 Fire HD 8 tablet. Or, for $50, you could upgrade to the larger Fire HD 10 from 2019. And if you want a kid-friendly model, you can pick up a new 2022 model of the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for just $100, which saves you $60 compared to the usual price. There's also a slightly larger Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet from 2021 on sale for $120, which is $80 off the usual price.

There are a variety of Kindle e-readers available as well, with the 2018 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite the most budget-friendly option at $50. There's also the 2016 Kindle Oasis -- this older version of Amazon's most luxurious e-reader is marked down to $50 right now and features a 6-inch touchscreen with a built-in light. Or, if you're looking for a more recent model, you can pick up the 16GB model of the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for $90 right now. It's waterproof, and boasts a 6.8-inch display along with an impressive 10-week battery life. And if you need serious storage, you can grab the 32GB model of the high-end Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $110 right now.

Keep in mind that while these units have been tested and verified internally by Amazon, many of these items are used and therefore may have cosmetic blemishes. However, if you don't mind a little wear, this sale is a great opportunity to get your hands on a top-rated tablet or Kindle at a great price. Plus, your purchase is also covered by a limited 90-day Amazon or Woot warranty, just in case.