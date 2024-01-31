Score All-Time Low Pricing on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air With $300 Off

The M2 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best laptops if you're in the market for something with a bigger screen that won't take up too much room in your bag. That said, don't let the thin and light chassis give you the impression this laptop is slow -- the M2 chip found inside is a beast.

Finding a discount on Apple hardware isn't always easy, but today is one of the days when a rare $300 savings is available. That means that the 15-inch MacBook Air will set you back just $999 if you buy from Best Buy right now, a price that is not to last for long. We don't know for how long this laptop will be available at this particular price, so keep that in mind when planning your order. As an added perk, you get to pick your favorite color, as well.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without spending over the odds on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It has the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. There's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.

As great as the 15-inch MacBook Air is, there are sure to be some who need something a little different. For those people we've built a list of the best laptop deals around and there should be something for every person and every budget, too.