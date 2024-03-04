Best M3 MacBook Air Deals: Preorder Yours Right Now

MacBooks consistently land among the best laptops on the market, and Apple has just announced that it is finally adding the M3 processor to its MacBook Air lineup. With with the addition of the M3 chip, as well as upgraded Wi-Fi 6E support and dual monitor support, the latest MacBook Air models offer some solid reasons to upgrade right now.

These new MacBook Air models are available in two sizes: 13- and 15-inch. If you prefer a larger screen for your workstation, the 15-inch version will serve you well, without being too cumbersome when you're traveling. However, if you want something a little smaller, the 13-inch may be a better fit. Each laptop provides up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. It's worth noting, however, that you will need to have your lid closed to support two displays with the M3 models, so be sure you consider that as you shop.

Preorders for the new MacBook Air are open now with deliveries beginning March 8. As of right now, Apple is the only place to preorder one of these sleek, upgraded devices, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.

Apple's newest MacBook Air models have new M3 processors, but similar designs. Apple

If you don't necessarily need the power that comes with the new upgrade, considering other models may be a good idea. With preorders for the M3 models underway, now is the time for bargain hunters to spend even less by taking advantage of discounts that may be available on MacBook Air M2 devices. However, if you want the latest and greatest upgrades, you can preorder the M3 models right now at the links below.

