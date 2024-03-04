Best M3 MacBook Air Deals: Preorder Yours Right Now
Apple just announced the latest MacBook Air models, which come equipped with an M3 chip. Score yours in a number of configurations today.
MacBooks consistently land among the best laptops on the market, and Apple has just announced that it is finally adding the M3 processor to its MacBook Air lineup. With with the addition of the M3 chip, as well as upgraded Wi-Fi 6E support and dual monitor support, the latest MacBook Air models offer some solid reasons to upgrade right now.
These new MacBook Air models are available in two sizes: 13- and 15-inch. If you prefer a larger screen for your workstation, the 15-inch version will serve you well, without being too cumbersome when you're traveling. However, if you want something a little smaller, the 13-inch may be a better fit. Each laptop provides up to 18 hours of battery life per charge. It's worth noting, however, that you will need to have your lid closed to support two displays with the M3 models, so be sure you consider that as you shop.
Preorders for the new MacBook Air are open now with deliveries beginning March 8. As of right now, Apple is the only place to preorder one of these sleek, upgraded devices, but we'll keep you updated if that changes.
If you don't necessarily need the power that comes with the new upgrade, considering other models may be a good idea. With preorders for the M3 models underway, now is the time for bargain hunters to spend even less by taking advantage of discounts that may be available on MacBook Air M2 devices. However, if you want the latest and greatest upgrades, you can preorder the M3 models right now at the links below.
Preorder the M3 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air model comes equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You can choose from either the 13.6-inch display or the larger 15.3-inch display. You can also upgrade to larger storage and RAM, but those upgrades will up the cost. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, while the 15-inch model begins at $1,299. All configurations are currently available for preorder with availability beginning March 8.
While there are no discounts currently available, Apple does have a program where you can trade in your old Mac, which can save you hundreds on your upgrade, depending on the model and condition of your device. Additionally, you can get 3% cash back if you check out using your Apple Card. Or score an Education discount of $100 if you qualify.
