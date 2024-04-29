Score a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro for Less Than $1,000

If you've been in the market for a new laptop or looking to upgrade your current one, now is a great time to do so. Amazon is offering a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptop for a limited time only. The laptop normally retails for $1,750, but now you can grab one for just $945. Act fast as we don't know when this deal will end.

The 2023 model of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a great option if you're looking to upgrade you current laptop, especially if you're loyal to the Galaxy ecosystem. We loved the Galaxy Book Ultra in 2023, and the Galaxy Book Pro is highly similar.

This Book 3 Pro model has a 16-inch display and comes geared with Windows 11 Home and a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and an enormous 1TB of storage, which you can even expand later if you need to via a microSD card. This laptop is perfect for professional work, general browsing and even streaming. And at almost 50% off, this is a hard deal to pass up on.

