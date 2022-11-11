Score a Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch for Just $150

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers are rising in popularity as more and more of us are starting to pay more attention to health and wellness. Fitbit just launched the new Fitbit Versa 4 in September, with a slimmer look and more workout options than its predecessor. Many retailers have already begun early Black Friday sales, and while this budget-friendly smartwatch normally lists for $230, Amazon has slashed the price by $80, meaning you'll for the Fitbit Versa 4 for a limited time.

This smartwatch has a ton of great features, including built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, temperature readings, SpO2 health metrics and more. The Versa 4 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and gets up to six days of battery life per charge.

When you pair with your phone, you'll also be able to get text, phone and app notifications right on your wrist. And Amazon Alexa is built-in, making this smartwatch even more convenient. It also supports Google Wallet, so you can easily pay on the go, as well as Google Maps. This update also sports a new interface and brings back the physical side button, both of which should improve navigation.

Your purchase also includes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership for new users that comes with exclusive games and challenges to keep you motivated, as well as a 90-day view of your health metrics in greater detail. It's $10 a month (or $80 a year) after your six-month subscription ends, but you can cancel anytime. So whether you're wanting an extra tool to help you reach your goals or you want to give a great gift to someone you care about this holiday season, this is a solid deal.

