Score $40 Free Credit to Spend in Store With This Costco Membership Deal

Most of us are looking for ways to keep our budgets in check these days, and buying in bulk is a great way to save. Investing in a membership for a warehouse store like Costco can help you save big in the long run, and you don't even have to pay full price to do that. Right now when you sign up for Costco's Gold Star annual membership via StackSocial, you'll not only gain access to a ton of excellent member benefits, but you will also get $40 worth of Costco credit back. At $60, you're not paying anything extra to sign up this way versus directly at Costco and the gift card value means you're essentially getting the one-year membership for just $20.

StackSocial doesn't list a specific date for when this deal will end, but it must be redeemed by June 16 in order for you to receive your credit. We recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to take advantage of this offer. Keep in mind, this offer is only available only to new customers, or those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months. If you've been thinking of picking up an annual Costco membership, this is a great way to keep more cash in your pocket.

Read more: How to Get the Most Out of Your Costco Membership

With a Costco Gold Star subscription, you'll get one membership card for your household. It allows you to shop at any Costco warehouse worldwide, as well as online at Costco.com. While Costco is a great place to save on groceries and other everyday essentials, it offers a lot more. A Gold Star membership also means you can use Costco's gas stations and pharmacies, as well as Costco's optical and hearing aid centers. Costco frequently has seasonal plants, decor, furniture, electronics and other products as well.

After you sign up, you'll receive your bonus shop card via email. The card can be used both in-store and online, so you can use it right away. It's also worth reiterating that after you pay for membership through StackSocial, you'll have until June 16 to redeem the membership at Costco, or you may not be able to take advantage of the deal.