Scan, Edit and Share Documents With iScanner Lifetime License for $30 (Save $170)

iScanner is an app for iPhone and iPad that allows you to make high-quality scans of documents, materials and photos, and gives you the tools to help edit, mark and share them with ease. The app features various specialized scanning modes including document, PDF, ID and passport, count, math, area, QR code and more. Ideal for small businesses, remote workers and students, iScanner provides a host of digital tools to make working from your iPad or iPhone a breeze.

Right now you can when you enter code SCAN25 at checkout. That a savings of $170. Just keep in mind that this offer expires Oct. 26.

The document scanner allows you to scan contracts and notes, fax papers, upload books and documents, as well as store scans as PDFs or JPEG files. Another great feature is that this app can count similar objects automatically using your device's camera, and it can solve math problems and equations by scanning a handwritten or typed math expression, which can save you a lot of time.

The app also lets you to edit your scans, getting rid of curves, skews and warps with AI-powered scan straightener tech. Plus, you can add e-signatures to your documents, so that you can conduct business with less hassle. You can even share through email or upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive, or you can print a copy right from the app. And don't worry about sensitive documents -- the app protects your confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN.

