Scan and Edit Documents Anywhere With This $40 iScanner Lifetime License

Get 33% off a lifetime subscription to this versatile app for iPhone and iPad and scan, edit and share docs with ease.

2 min read
The iScanner app is displayed on a phone screen against a blue background.
iScanner/CNET

You don't need a scanner or a printer-scanner combo these days. The iScanner app for iPhone and iPad will allow you to make high-quality scans of documents, materials and photos right from your phone or tablet. And it comes with plenty of tools to help you edit, mark, add text and share your uploads easily. It even has scanning modes that will solve equations, measure objects and more, making this a great investment for small businesses, remote workers and students alike. 

Right now you can save 33% on a lifetime subscription to iScanner, meaning you can get access to this great digital tool for just $40 at StackSocial.

The document scanner allows you to scan contracts and notes, fax papers, upload books and documents, as well as store scans as PDFs or JPEG files. Another great feature is that this app can count similar objects automatically using your device's camera, and it can solve math problems and equations by scanning a handwritten or typed math expression, which can save you a lot of time.

The app also lets you to edit your scans, getting rid of curves, skews and warps with AI-powered scan straightener tech. Plus, you can add e-signatures to your documents, so that you can conduct business with less hassle. You can even share through email or upload scanned documents to cloud services like Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive, or you can print a copy right from the app. And don't worry about sensitive documents -- the app protects your confidential scans by locking folders and files with a PIN.  

