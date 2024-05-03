Save Up to 78% on Top Web Hosting Platforms With These Promotions

Social media platforms are great, but claiming your own space on the internet -- and owning your own content -- is the smart move. Whether you have a business and you're looking to promote your products and services or you want a place to share your musings, you can host your own website with one of the best web hosting services. And right now, you can save while doing it. You may even get a free domain with your purchase, depending on which option you choose.

Sarah Tew/CNET Namecheap Save up to 66% on domains See at Namecheap Namecheap is also offering discounts right now. If you've finally decided on the perfect name for your site, you can snag it now for less. With Namecheap, you can get up to 66% off your domains. Namecheap also has hosting options, if you want to do everything in the same place. See at Namecheap

