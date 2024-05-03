Save Up to 78% on Top Web Hosting Platforms With These Promotions
Some of our favorite hosting services like Hostgator and Namecheap are offering steep discounts right now.
Social media platforms are great, but claiming your own space on the internet -- and owning your own content -- is the smart move. Whether you have a business and you're looking to promote your products and services or you want a place to share your musings, you can host your own website with one of the best web hosting services. And right now, you can save while doing it. You may even get a free domain with your purchase, depending on which option you choose.
If WordPress is your preferred CMS, then Bluehost might be a good choice for you. Bluehost specializes in WordPress hosting and has a host of additional resources for you. Right now, you can get up to 78% off hosting for your WordPress sites and stores. As our experts have pointed out, all Bluehost plans come with free SSL certificates, two-factor authentication and anti-spam protection. Additionally, customer support is available 24/7 to help you along the way.
HostGator's site is easy to use, which makes setting up and maintaining your own website a total breeze. And if you ever get stuck, there's a database of tutorials and walkthroughs. If you sign up now, you can save 78% off shared hosting plans and get a free domain at the same time. One note here from our experts: Make sure you read the fine print when it comes to backup policy.
Being a CNET reader comes with perks, like getting discounts on popular hosting sites. Hostinger offers competitive and affordable price ranges for its services. And with our exclusive code, 10CNET, you can save up to 75% off those already great prices.
Namecheap is also offering discounts right now. If you've finally decided on the perfect name for your site, you can snag it now for less. With Namecheap, you can get up to 66% off your domains. Namecheap also has hosting options, if you want to do everything in the same place.
