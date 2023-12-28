Save Up to 65% on Cases, Chargers and More at Best Buy's Accessory Sale

If you were extra good this year, there may have been a shiny new gadget with your name on it under the tree. And if you're looking to make the most of your new phone, smartwatch, tablet or other device, there are tons of accessories to help you unlock its full potential. Right now, you can snag some of them for less at Best Buy's ongoing accessories sale.

Now through Dec. 31, the tech retailer is offering serious savings on cases, cables, chargers, storage drives and much, much more -- with some items discounted by up to 65%. If you got a sleek new iPhone, you could snag this MagSafe wireless charger for $29 right now, which saves you $10 compared with the usual price. You can also transform your 10th-gen iPad with this Logitech Combo keyboard case, which is currently $30 off, dropping the price to $130. And if you're looking to boost the storage on your new PS5, you can grab the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD -- our favorite M.2 storage drive for Sony's next-gen gaming console -- for $150, which is $80 off.

There are tons of other excellent bargains, including up to 50% off PC accessories, $410 off soundbars, 50% off gaming gear and much more, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And while the holidays are winding down, the savings aren't over quite yet. Check out our roundup of the best after-Christmas deals for more last-minute bargains.