50 Best After-Christmas Deals You Can Get Right Now
For all those must-have items Santa forgot, we've found plenty of post-holiday deals to help you snag them for less.
Christmas has come and gone, but if Santa didn't deliver every wish this year now's a great time to treat yourself. Plenty of retailers have slashed prices with some post-holiday deals and end-year discounts including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. That makes it a great time to splurge on anything else you need as we head into a new year. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below, including great finds in tech, TVs, home goods, fitness and more.
Best tech deals
With 360-degree sound and a built-in handle, this water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker is a great option for pool parties and other get-togethers. It will even deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge, so you can keep the entertainment going for hours.
This G15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch screen and comes equipped Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also sports 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and is our favorite budget gaming laptop.
This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen models, so be sure to check them out.
- Up to 40% off Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems and routers
- Up to 50% off Blink smart home security cameras
- Sony ZV-1 20.1-megapixel digital camera for vloggers: $650 (save $100)
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3): $1,399 (save $200)
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch: $250 (save $50)
- Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) and Echo Glow bundle: $38 (save $52)
- Apple AirTag (4-pack): $79 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $99 (save $61)
- Garmin Epix (Gen 2) Sapphire edition smartwatch: $600 (save $300)
- Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer: $99 (save $50)
Best deals for the home
This carpet cleaner is designed to be easier to use than other models, with programming that automatically mixes and dispenses carpet cleaning solution. The machine cleans when you push forward and dries when you pull back. It also features a removable handle with separate spray solution tank to spot-treat set-in pet stains. The nozzle is removable to make cleaning the brushes easy.
Whether you're just looking to whip up a quick snack or a meal for the whole family, a digital air fryer may be the only appliance you'll need. Cook large quantities in the spacious nine-quart basket, or use the divider and cook two separate items independently at different temperatures. With 1,800 watts of power, it can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees F in minutes and cook food in a fraction of the time needed in a conventional oven or deep fryer. The removable, dishwasher safe basket, divider and trays also make cleanup a breeze.
- Wayfair: Up to 60% off furniture and decor
- Grid Studio: Up to 50% off decor
- Home Depot: Up to $125 off select tools
- Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus robot vacuum: $800 (save $500)
- Keurig K-Slim pod coffee maker: $70 (save $60)
- Shark HydroVac 3-in-1 vacuum and mop: $129 (save $170)
Best TV deals
If you're looking for an OLED TV, this is one of the best deals you'll find. Whether you're looking for a slightly smaller screen for your bedroom or office, or you just don't want a mammoth display in your living area and prefer a size that will blend in, this TV is a solid option.
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,600 (save $500)
- LG 65-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV: $800 (save $400)
- Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: $300 (save $250)
- Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K Fire TV: $280 (save $150)
- Samsung 77-inch S90C Series OLED 4K TV: $2,498 (save $1, 100)
Best Fitness Deals
This elliptical has a 14-inch HD touchscreen and 26 digital resistance levels. It also can accommodate from a -5% decline to a 15% incline for an even more intense workout. Plus, your purchase comes with a 30-day iFIT trial so you can use the included workouts, studio classes, live events and more.
- Schwinn IC4 indoor cycling bike: $900 (save $100)
- Hydrow Wave Rowing machine: $1,595 (save $300)
- ProForm Carbon TLX treadmill: $899 (save $100)
- SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill: $290 (save $189)
- Therabody Theragun Relief: $129 (save $20)
- Flexir Recovery foam roller: $29 (save $50)
- Bowflex: Up to $700 off and free shipping
Best Apparel Deals
This versatile jacket has a glossy finish and comes with two zipper hand pockets and a detachable hood. It is medium-weight, offering nice protection from the cold and elements.
- The Gap: Up to 75% off, extra 50% off at checkout
- Old Navy: Up to 70% off clearance
- TomboyX: Up to 80% off clearance
- Torrid: Up to 70% off clearance
- Athleta: Up to 60% off
- Macy's: Up to 60% off
- Adidas: Up to 60% off
- Nike: Up to 50% off
Beauty Deals
Now is the time to stock up on your favorite jumbo sized shampoos and conditioners from brands like Redken, Biolage, Joico and more. You'll see lots of savings on these items right now, with most being discounted by at least $10. This offer is valid through Jan. 20.
