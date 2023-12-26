X
50 Best After-Christmas Deals You Can Get Right Now

For all those must-have items Santa forgot, we've found plenty of post-holiday deals to help you snag them for less.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
Christmas has come and gone, but if Santa didn't deliver every wish this year now's a great time to treat yourself. Plenty of retailers have slashed prices with some post-holiday deals and end-year discounts including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more. That makes it a great time to splurge on anything else you need as we head into a new year. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below, including great finds in tech, TVs, home goods, fitness and more. 

Best tech deals

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus (Series II): $229

With 360-degree sound and a built-in handle, this water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker is a great option for pool parties and other get-togethers. It will even deliver up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge, so you can keep the entertainment going for hours. 

Details
Save $100
$229 at Amazon

Dell G15 gaming laptop: $1,050

This G15 gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch screen and comes equipped Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It also sports 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage and is our favorite budget gaming laptop

Details
Save $400
$1,050 at Dell

Echo Buds (2nd gen): $65

This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen models, so be sure to check them out.

Details
Save $55
$65 at Amazon

Best deals for the home

Hoover Smartwash pet carpet cleaner: $169

This carpet cleaner is designed to be easier to use than other models, with programming that automatically mixes and dispenses carpet cleaning solution. The machine cleans when you push forward and dries when you pull back. It also features a removable handle with separate spray solution tank to spot-treat set-in pet stains. The nozzle is removable to make cleaning the brushes easy.

Details
Save $151
$169 at Walmart

Bella Pro Series 9-quart air fryer: $100

Whether you're just looking to whip up a quick snack or a meal for the whole family, a digital air fryer may be the only appliance you'll need. Cook large quantities in the spacious nine-quart basket, or use the divider and cook two separate items independently at different temperatures. With 1,800 watts of power, it can reach temperatures of up to 450 degrees F in minutes and cook food in a fraction of the time needed in a conventional oven or deep fryer. The removable, dishwasher safe basket, divider and trays also make cleanup a breeze.

Details
Save $80
$100 at Best Buy

Best TV deals

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $600

If you're looking for an OLED TV, this is one of the best deals you'll find. Whether you're looking for a slightly smaller screen for your bedroom or office, or you just don't want a mammoth display in your living area and prefer a size that will blend in, this TV is a solid option.

Details
Save $700
$600 at Best Buy

Best Fitness Deals

NordicTrack AirGlide 14i elliptical: $1,599

This elliptical has a 14-inch HD touchscreen and 26 digital resistance levels. It also can accommodate from a -5% decline to a 15% incline for an even more intense workout. Plus, your purchase comes with a 30-day iFIT trial so you can use the included workouts, studio classes, live events and more. 

Details
Save $200
$1,599 at Best Buy

Best Apparel Deals

Guess holographic hooded puffer jacket: $85

This versatile jacket has a glossy finish and comes with two zipper hand pockets and a detachable hood. It is medium-weight, offering nice protection from the cold and elements.

Details
Save $165
$85 at Macy's

Beauty Deals

Ulta Beauty

Now is the time to stock up on your favorite jumbo sized shampoos and conditioners from brands like Redken, Biolage, Joico and more. You'll see lots of savings on these items right now, with most being discounted by at least $10. This offer is valid through Jan. 20

Details
Up to 45% off jumbo shampoo and conditioner
See at Ulta
