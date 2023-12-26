50 Best After-Christmas Deals You Can Get Right Now

This deal is on the second-generation Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about. Amazon made a bunch of improvements with these over the first-gen models, so be sure to check them out.