Save up to 64% on Garmin Watches and More With Black Friday Deals at Amazon

Forget flashy smartwatches and luxury fitness trackers. If you're serious about your training and want a fitness tracker that's as tough as you are, Garmin is the brand to beat. It makes advanced and ultra-rugged trackers, plus tons of other helpful sport and navigation gear, and right now you can pick some up on sale. Amazon is offering tons of Black Friday deals this week, including . There's no set expiration on this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these deals will be available. Get your order in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

The most advanced tracker you'll find at this sale is the . It's designed for serious adventurers, and is compatible with multiple different navigation systems, including GPS, Glonass and Galileo, as well as preloaded topographical maps and ski maps for over 2,000 resorts worldwide. It provides you with detailed performance data, monitors your respiration, suggests daily workouts and provides turn-by-turn navigation. You can pick it up for $394, which saves you $356 compared to the usual price.

If you're not looking to spend almost $400 on an ultra-advanced tracker, there are plenty of more affordable models on sale as well. The is a much more realistic choice for most people at just $126, which is $224 off the usual price. It monitors tons of health metrics, including your heart rate, sleep patterns and calories burned. And if you pair it with a , it can provide specific activity data like your stride length, vertical oscillation and ground contact time to help you fine-tune your performance.

Even if you're not in the market for a fitness tracker, there are plenty of other deals you can take advantage of at this sale. If you're a cyclist, you may want to grab this while it's $200 off, dropping the price down to $400. It's a compact GPS and computer that provides navigation assistance, pacing guidance and training suggestions while you're on your ride. And if you just need a GPS for your vehicle, you can pick up the while it's on sale for $170, or $70 off. It features a large, 6.9-inch display and easy-to-use menus, and it's even voice-activated.