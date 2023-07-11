X
Save Up to $45 On Eureka Vacuums With Prime Day Deals

Keep your floors clean of dust, dander and other debris with one of these discounted Eureka vacuums -- prices start at $28.

2 min read
The Eureka NES100 3-in1 vacuum is standing inside of a clean kitchen.
Eureka

Amazon's Prime Day has finally arrived and there are a ton of deals worth checking out right now. Vacuum cleaners have come a long way in recent years, with innovations that make keeping your home clean and tidy easier than ever. Right now, Eureka has a number of different vacuum cleaner models discounted by up to $45 off the usual list price, with some options starting at just $28. These vacuum deals are only available July 11 and 12, while supplies last.

The Eureka Lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner is displayed against a blue background.

Eureka NEC101 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $90 (save $40)

This vacuum converts to a cordless handheld fast and will run for up to 30 minutes per charge. It's also down to the lowest price we've seen. 

$90 at Amazon
The Eureka 3-in-1 lightweight stick vacuum cleaner is displayed against a green background.

Eureka NES100 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $28 (save $12)

This 3-in-1 machine is bagless, has swivel steering and weighs less than three pounds. Plus it converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld in seconds. If you're looking for something versatile, you can't beat the price on this model. It's down to just $28 right now -- that's the lowest price we've seen.

$28 at Amazon
The Eureka RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum cleaner is displayed against an orange background.

Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $110 (save $45)

This convertible vacuum has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, helping you cover more area, and lays flat to help you reach under furniture. And right now it's just $10 more than the lowest price we've seen on this model.

$110 at Amazon
Eureka NES510 Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka NES510 Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $100 (save $45)

This vacuum is a solid choice, especially at $100. It weighs under seven pounds, converts from stick vacuum to handheld, has swivel steering and boasts a long 30-foot cord for flexibility without having to worry about charging batteries. It also disassembles easily for closet or cabinet storage. 

$100 at Amazon
The Eureka PowerSpeed upright vacuum cleaner is displayed against a yellow background.

Eureka NEU202 PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $110 (save $40)

This vacuum has a helpful automatic cord rewind feature, LED headlights a large 2.1-liter dust cup. Plus it comes with a crevice tool, dusting brush, upholstery tool and pet tool to help you keep every area of your home clean. 

$110 at Amazon
The Eureka Airspeed upright vacuum cleaner is displayed against a blue background.

Eureka NEU10AE4 Airspeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $49 (save $21)

This ultra-lightweight vacuum weighs less than eight pounds, has a quick-release handle for cleaning areas other than your floors and has a dust bin that can be emptied at the press of a button. Right now it's down to $49 -- that's just $4 more than its all-time lowest price. 

$49 at Amazon
Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka NEN110A WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner: $56 (save $24)

This vacuum has an integrated 2-in-1 crevice tool in the handle, as well as a 16-foot cord with automatic rewind button and a 2.5-liter dust bin to make cleaning simple.  

$56 at Amazon

