Save Up to $45 On Eureka Vacuums With Prime Day Deals

Amazon's Prime Day has finally arrived and there are a ton of deals worth checking out right now. Vacuum cleaners have come a long way in recent years, with innovations that make keeping your home clean and tidy easier than ever. Right now, Eureka has a number of different vacuum cleaner models discounted by up to $45 off the usual list price, with some options starting at just $28. These vacuum deals are only available July 11 and 12, while supplies last.

Eureka NES100 3-in-1 Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $28 (save $12) This 3-in-1 machine is bagless, has swivel steering and weighs less than three pounds. Plus it converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld in seconds. If you're looking for something versatile, you can't beat the price on this model. It's down to just $28 right now -- that's the lowest price we've seen. $28 at Amazon

Eureka NEC180 RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $110 (save $45) This convertible vacuum has a runtime of up to 40 minutes, helping you cover more area, and lays flat to help you reach under furniture. And right now it's just $10 more than the lowest price we've seen on this model. $110 at Amazon

Eureka NES510 Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $100 (save $45) This vacuum is a solid choice, especially at $100. It weighs under seven pounds, converts from stick vacuum to handheld, has swivel steering and boasts a long 30-foot cord for flexibility without having to worry about charging batteries. It also disassembles easily for closet or cabinet storage. $100 at Amazon

Eureka NEU202 PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum Cleaner: $110 (save $40) This vacuum has a helpful automatic cord rewind feature, LED headlights a large 2.1-liter dust cup. Plus it comes with a crevice tool, dusting brush, upholstery tool and pet tool to help you keep every area of your home clean. $110 at Amazon