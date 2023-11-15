Save Up to 40% on Philips Hue Smart Lighting This Black Friday

Smart lights are a great place to start when it comes to smart home tech. It can be one of the easiest ways to test the water, but it can also be one of the cheapest -- especially if you take advantage of these Black Friday discounts from Philips Hue.

Right now Philips Hue is offering up to 40% off bulbs, lamps, and accessories direct from its online store. There are big savings to be had with free shipping also available on orders of $50 or more. Alongside standard discounts on bulbs and other accessories, you can also save 30% when you buy two smart lights or accessories while a 25% discount is also applied when you buy two or more lamps.

With so many different products on offer we'd suggest taking a good look at all of them yourself before making any buying decisions, but there are a couple of our favorites worth checking out. Those include a pack of no fewer than three smart bulbs for the low price of just $80, down from the usual $135. Those bulbs support millions of shades of warm-to-cool white as well as colors so that you can get the perfect look and feel at home.

Another discounted price worth taking note of is the Philips Hue Smart Plug, although you're actually better off buying that from Amazon with a low price of just $29. Finally, you can't go wrong with the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch, perfect for controlling your new lights. That's now yours, again from Amazon, for just $23.