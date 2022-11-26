Live: 300+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 5 BF Splurges 8 BF Must-Haves 15 Weird Amazon BF Deals BF Cheat Sheet
Deals

Save Up to 38% On Anker and Soundcore Gear at Amazon

Black Friday may be over, but the deals aren't.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Anker products on a green background
Amazon

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Even though Black Friday has passed, there are still several great discounts available, including this 38% off sale on Anker and Soundcore devices. 

See at Amazon

We have previously reviewed Anker Soundcore devices including the Anker Soundcore Life P2 and the Anker Soundcore Motion Plus, and found that they both provided excellent sound quality for their price. The same holds true for the items currently on sale, and the savings provided make this the ideal opportunity to upgrade your audio quality.

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus, with its 80-watt stereo sound from two 30-watt woofers and 10-watt tweeters, is currently on sale for $126 (Save 30%). It can be adjusted to your preferences for a customized audio experience and can resist water and dust. And, it can be taken with you wherever your travels take you. For a speaker that you can play for up to 12-hour playtime and 360 degree audio, grab this Anker Soundcore Flare 2 for $49 (save 38%). 

Here are the other Anker products you get on sale before the sale ends:

