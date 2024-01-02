Save Up to 38% Off These Fitbit Fitness Trackers and Achieve Your New Year Goals

It's a new year which means that tons of people all around the world are taking this opportunity to improve their fitness, all looking to turn 2024 into the year they make the exercise habit stick. But to do that it's important to make sure that you have the right support and tools at hand -- and a Fitbit activity tracker is a great way to get both of those things. Now is a great time to treat yourself to one as well, with Amazon offering up to 38% off a number of different models.

Fitbit has long been the go-to brand for those wanting to snag one of the best fiitness trackers and there are plenty of reasons why. With years of work monitoring data and using it to guide people through their fitness journey, few know more about fitness and personal health than Fitbit. And it helps that its latest trackers are pretty great to look at, too. After all, a tracker is no good if you don't want to wear it because it's big, ugly, and bulky.

The latest models from Fitbit are definitely none of those things. The Fitbit Versa 4 is a gorgeous wearable and it's now available in multiple colors for just $150. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a cheaper option, costing just $70, and features the more traditional Fitbit look. Despite that, it still has the features you'd expect including workout intensity and sleep tracking not to mention stress management features and more. There are three gorgeous colors to choose from as well.

There are plenty of Fitbits included in the sale with as much as $100 off regular prices, but there are other brands on the market so be sure to check out our collection of the best fitness tracker deals if the above deals aren't quite right for you.