Save up to $300 on Refurbished Dell Laptops, Desktops and More

Shopping for a new computer? It can get expensive trying to get your workstation equipped with everything you need. That's why it's crucial to grab good deals when they spring up -- and right now you can snag refurbished Dell laptops, desktops, monitors and more at steep discounts. Just use promo code DFSDEAL4U to unlock additional savings of up to $300, plus free shipping, now through Feb. 13. However, as with all refurb sales, items are limited and some models may sell out, so be sure to shop sooner rather than later for the best selection.

Buying refurbished goods is a great way to save money, and since Dell Refurbished is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies, you're getting the same performance you would expect buying new (though there may be some cosmetic blemishes). Plus, all systems sold at DellRefurbished.com are backed by a 100-day limited warranty, just in case.

Snagging a high quality Dell laptop, desktop or other device from the company's in-house refurb team is already a great way to cut costs on outfitting your student or yourself with the day-to-day tech you need for less -- and using the promo code DFSDEAL4U slashes the price on these refurbs even more:

$100 off any item priced $250 to $449

$200 off any item priced $450 to $699

$300 off any item priced $700 or more

Note that the these deals exclude clearance items. However, you can buy multiple devices and the promo code should automatically apply applicable discounts on every item in your cart. There are a ton of products available, so if you've been considering upgrading your computer or workstation, this sale is worth perusing. Plus, with the coupon code, you will also get free ground shipping on your purchase, making this the perfect time to shop, whether you just need to upgrade your current laptop or want to bulk-buy for the entire family.