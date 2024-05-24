Save Up to 25% Off Made In Cookware During Its Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day is here, and that means lot of cooking. Whether you're having a picnic or a barbecue, you're going to want some high quality pots and pans for some high quality meals. If you've been wanting to invest in quality cookware, you won't want to miss this deal. Our favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brand, Made In, is making it easy to bundle everything on your wish list, offering up to 25% off your order for Memorial Day. This offer is available now through May 27 at Made In and Amazon.

Made In offers everything from frying and sauté pans to griddles, Dutch ovens and even a wok. There's also knives, bakeware, dinnerware and more. This three piece stainless steel frying pan set comes with three pans, one eight inch, one 10 inch and one 12 inch pan. It retails for $357 but you can score one for just $269. If you're looking for just one single pan, this 11 inch blue carbon steel grill frying pan is now 30% off, coming down to $69. If you aren't in need of a new pan, this griddle is on sale as well. It is similar to cast iron and comes with a griddle press as well. Now you can get one for $10 off.

