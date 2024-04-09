Save Up to 22% Off Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Range of Tablets Today

If you're looking to get your hands on a great tablet but don't want to go the Apple iPad route, the Samsung line is always worth a look. The latest models, the Galaxy Tab S9 family of tablets, are pretty great and there are multiple configurations and whatnot to choose from. If you're looking for a tablet deal, you need look no further than Amazon's ongoing sale, which will save you up to 22% off Samsung's latest and greatest. You need to be quick though; we can't vouch for how long these prices are going to last.

The entire Galaxy Tab S9 range is covered here, starting with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, yours for just $350, which equates to a $100 savings. It sports a 10.9-inch display, water and dust resistance, and long battery life, not to mention the S Pen stylus -- all at a price that won't break the bank.

Looking to go a little further up the range? The Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus are both available at new-low prices right now, making the former just $670 with 128GB of storage and the latter just $800 with 256GB. That model comes with a huge 12.4-inch AMOLED display and the speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, too. Note that price is only available for the beige colorway.

Looking to spend as little as possible? The Samsung Galaxy A9 Plus isn't actually part of this sale but it's currently discounted to just $170, which is a $50 savings and a bit of a steal. It has an 11-inch display but just 64GB of storage. It's thin and light though, and it's a great option for those who just need something to watch content, read websites or play some simple games.