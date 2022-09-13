Save Up to $200 on Eufy Security Products With On Page Coupons

Getting started on smart video doorbells and security cameras set up around your house may seem like a giant task, but with Eufy's sale on several different security products, you can save big and cover all your bases.

Eufy is offering on page coupons up to $200 on a handful of products. These discounts are automatically applied at checkout and some of the savings can cover 50% of the cost of the product. Check out a few of the items on sale right now.

Amazon Eufy's Security Garage-Control Cam is now just $80 on Amazon. This product retails for $100, but with an on-site coupon that's directly added to your cart, you can save $20 for a limited time. You get real-time notifications about doors opening and closing, and you can control your doors right from the Eufy security app on your phone or tablet.

Amazon This security camera provides you with a 360-degree view from a wide-angle lens and 270 degrees of rotation. A motion sensor follows your pet wherever they go and a treat dispenser will toss snacks to your dog or cat. You can set up notifications for every time your cat or dog makes a sound, along with anything unexpected in your home.

Amazon Get $60 off a wireless home security system with two cameras. Both cameras can function for up to 180 days with just a single charge, so you can get half a year of security. The cameras have night vision, allowing you to view recordings of live footage in crisp clarity even at night. Both cameras have IP67 weatherproof-rating and are built to withstand outdoor elements.

Amazon This high-resolution security can record 2K video. Though sunlight is enough to power the SoloCam, built-in batteries will also keep the camera running at nighttime. This camera comes with a motion sensor and an ultra-bright 600-lumen spotlight. Originally $200, you get to save $30 with an on-site coupon. You're receiving price alerts for Solar-powered wireless outdoor security camera: $170

Amazon Ensure all your packages are secure with this dropbox. It has a built-in 1080p camera, and two-way audio, plus it can be remote-controlled. The sturdy-all metal body will protect all of your parcels, all of the time. You'll get a notification to your phone or tablet each time a package is dropped in the box. Originally $400, you can get it for 50% off.