Save Up to $200 on Hydrow Rowing Machines With These Fourth of July Deals

Right now, you can score a premium piece of equipment for your home gym for as little as $1,795.

Max McHone
2 min read
The Hydrow Rower is displayed against a blue background.
Hydrow/CNET

Rowing machines often get overlooked as an excellent piece of home workout equipment. They're great for working on your cardio, but also allow you to focus on strength training for your arms, legs, back and core. And right now, you can you can snag some of our favorite models on the market at a serious discount. Hydrow is having a Fourth of July sale event where you can save $200 on the original Hydrow rowing machine, or $100 on the more compact Hydrow Wave, which drops the prices down to $2,295 and $1,795 respectively. These deals -- also matched at Amazon -- are only available through July 5, so be sure to get your order in before then.

With an aluminum and steel frame, and an electromagnetic resistance system, this Hydrow rower looks, feels and performs like a piece of premium fitness equipment. You can fine-tune the resistance levels between 1 and 300, and it's equipped with a 22-inch HD display that you can use for on-demand workout classes, though you'll need a Hydrow membership to access them. It also features built-in front-facing speakers and Bluetooth connectivity so you can blast your music out loud while you train.

And if you're short on space, you can pick up the Hydrow Wave, which offers a nearly identical workout in a more compact package. It has a 30% smaller footprint than the original Hydrow rower, as well as a smaller 16-inch display. And both rowers fold upright for easy storage when they're not in use. You can pick up just the rowing machine, or bundle it with a one-, two- or three-year Hydrow membership, though you're not saving any money compared to the usual $44-per-month cost.

