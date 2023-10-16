X
Save Up to 84% Off in Fitness Trackers, Equipment, and Clothing

There are a lot of great fitness deals you can take advantage of, whether you want an exercise back or a sports shoe.

$345 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 in starlight color
Apple Watch Series 8: $345
Save $79
$80 at Amazon
A Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is displayed against a green background.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $100
Save $30
$300 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $300
Save $30
$350 at Amazon
Someone holding the Theragun Pro outside.
TheraGun Pro 4th Generation: $350
Save $149
$199 at Amazon
hypervolt-2
Hypervolt 2: 199
Save $100
$599 at Amazon
bowflex
Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym: $599
Save $200

Taking care of your health is important, and we're lucky to live in a time where there's a lot of great tech and gear you can buy to help you along your journey. That could be anything from smartwatches that help you track your exercises and overall fitness level to home exercise equipment you can use to actually do all the exercises. We're also lucky that there are a lot of great deals floating out there on all types of fitness gear, and we've collected some of our favorites so you don't have to.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Having the right workout tools at home can improve your chances of being more consistent with a workout regimen. So don't miss out on these fitness deals. 

Fitness tracker deals

Apple Watch Series 8 in starlight color
Apple/CNET

Apple Watch Series 8: $345

Save $79

If you're overdue for a new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently 18% off at Amazon. It's marked at $350n which is $79 cheaper than the original price. Some standout features of the Apple Watch 8 include crash detection, temperature sensors and a bigger screen. 

$345 at Amazon
A Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is displayed against a green background.
Fitbit

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $100

Save $30

The Fitbit Luxe is currently $100 on Amazon, making it $20 cheaper than its original price. While there are four colors you can pick from, only the black and orchid colors have a deal on them. Track your sleep, step and heart rate with this trusted smartwatch.

$80 at Amazon

Check out our full roundup of all the best Fitbit deals for even more bargains on top-rated fitness trackers. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Samsung/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $300

Save $30

If you own an Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an appealing compatible smartwatch to have on hand. It's currently $300, or $30 cheaper than its list price. The Galaxy Watch 5 is the improved version of the Galaxy Watch 4 and offers a bigger battery, heart rate sensors, along with other sensors. But its newest feature is the infrared-based skin temperature reading, which has become common with other wearables as a way to monitor your health.

$300 at Amazon

Fitness deals

Someone holding the Theragun Pro outside.
David Carnoy/CNET

TheraGun Pro 4th Generation: $350

Save $149

The TheraGun Pro 4th Generation is a heavy-duty massage gun, which normally retails for $499, but is now $350 for a limited time. If you've been looking to purchase a reliable massage gun, then you can't go wrong with this bestseller. If you aren't sure whether the TheraGun Pro is right for you, you can also explore our top massage gun picks

$350 at Amazon
hypervolt-2
Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Hypervolt 2: 199

Save $100

Hyperice's Hypervolt 2 is $100 and is the perfect companion while you're on the go or want a massage gun that fits easily into your gym bag. It's great for travel, given how portable it is, and it comes with several different attachments to help relieve sore muscles.

$199 at Amazon

Home gym equipment deals

bowflex
CNET

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym: $599

Save $200

If you're looking for a multifunctional piece of fitness equipment, the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is currently $200 off its original price. You can lift over 200 pounds with this one cable machine. Plus, you get a bench, for a complete full body workout.

$599 at Amazon

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
