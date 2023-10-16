Save Up to 84% Off in Fitness Trackers, Equipment, and Clothing

Taking care of your health is important, and we're lucky to live in a time where there's a lot of great tech and gear you can buy to help you along your journey. That could be anything from smartwatches that help you track your exercises and overall fitness level to home exercise equipment you can use to actually do all the exercises. We're also lucky that there are a lot of great deals floating out there on all types of fitness gear, and we've collected some of our favorites so you don't have to.

Having the right workout tools at home can improve your chances of being more consistent with a workout regimen. So don't miss out on these fitness deals.

Fitness tracker deals

Apple/CNET Apple Watch Series 8: $345 Save $79 If you're overdue for a new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently 18% off at Amazon. It's marked at $350n which is $79 cheaper than the original price. Some standout features of the Apple Watch 8 include crash detection, temperature sensors and a bigger screen. $345 at Amazon

Fitbit Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $100 Save $30 The Fitbit Luxe is currently $100 on Amazon, making it $20 cheaper than its original price. While there are four colors you can pick from, only the black and orchid colors have a deal on them. Track your sleep, step and heart rate with this trusted smartwatch. $80 at Amazon

Samsung/CNET Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $300 Save $30 If you own an Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an appealing compatible smartwatch to have on hand. It's currently $300, or $30 cheaper than its list price. The Galaxy Watch 5 is the improved version of the Galaxy Watch 4 and offers a bigger battery, heart rate sensors, along with other sensors. But its newest feature is the infrared-based skin temperature reading, which has become common with other wearables as a way to monitor your health. $300 at Amazon

Fitness deals

David Carnoy/CNET TheraGun Pro 4th Generation: $350 Save $149 The TheraGun Pro 4th Generation is a heavy-duty massage gun, which normally retails for $499, but is now $350 for a limited time. If you've been looking to purchase a reliable massage gun, then you can't go wrong with this bestseller. If you aren't sure whether the TheraGun Pro is right for you, you can also explore our top massage gun picks. $350 at Amazon

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Hypervolt 2: 199 Save $100 Hyperice's Hypervolt 2 is $100 and is the perfect companion while you're on the go or want a massage gun that fits easily into your gym bag. It's great for travel, given how portable it is, and it comes with several different attachments to help relieve sore muscles. $199 at Amazon

Home gym equipment deals

