Save Up to 84% Off in Fitness Trackers, Equipment, and Clothing
There are a lot of great fitness deals you can take advantage of, whether you want an exercise back or a sports shoe.
Taking care of your health is important, and we're lucky to live in a time where there's a lot of great tech and gear you can buy to help you along your journey. That could be anything from smartwatches that help you track your exercises and overall fitness level to home exercise equipment you can use to actually do all the exercises. We're also lucky that there are a lot of great deals floating out there on all types of fitness gear, and we've collected some of our favorites so you don't have to.
Having the right workout tools at home can improve your chances of being more consistent with a workout regimen. So don't miss out on these fitness deals.
Fitness tracker deals
If you're overdue for a new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently 18% off at Amazon. It's marked at $350n which is $79 cheaper than the original price. Some standout features of the Apple Watch 8 include crash detection, temperature sensors and a bigger screen.
The Fitbit Luxe is currently $100 on Amazon, making it $20 cheaper than its original price. While there are four colors you can pick from, only the black and orchid colors have a deal on them. Track your sleep, step and heart rate with this trusted smartwatch.
If you own an Android, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an appealing compatible smartwatch to have on hand. It's currently $300, or $30 cheaper than its list price. The Galaxy Watch 5 is the improved version of the Galaxy Watch 4 and offers a bigger battery, heart rate sensors, along with other sensors. But its newest feature is the infrared-based skin temperature reading, which has become common with other wearables as a way to monitor your health.
- Samsung Galaxy Watches, Buds and accessories (up to 57% off)
Fitness deals
The TheraGun Pro 4th Generation is a heavy-duty massage gun, which normally retails for $499, but is now $350 for a limited time. If you've been looking to purchase a reliable massage gun, then you can't go wrong with this bestseller. If you aren't sure whether the TheraGun Pro is right for you, you can also explore our top massage gun picks.
Hyperice's Hypervolt 2 is $100 and is the perfect companion while you're on the go or want a massage gun that fits easily into your gym bag. It's great for travel, given how portable it is, and it comes with several different attachments to help relieve sore muscles.
- ASICS Women's and Men's Running shoes (up to 49% off)
- Under Armour apparel and more: up to 61% off
- Reebok shoes: up to 46% off
- Adidas footwear, apparel and more: up to 84% off
Home gym equipment deals
If you're looking for a multifunctional piece of fitness equipment, the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym is currently $200 off its original price. You can lift over 200 pounds with this one cable machine. Plus, you get a bench, for a complete full body workout.
