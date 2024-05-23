Save Yourself the Mess Beyond Memorial Day With Up to 20% on Ruggable's Washable Rugs

With Memorial Day just around the corner, the summer has almost started. Now's the time to get a good rug that can survive the mud and sand of summer days. Either as a statement piece for the room or just something to add a cozy feel, rugs can help take any space to the next level. Ruggable makes lovely rugs that are both stylish and easy to maintain, even during the summer.

If you have pets or kids, there's usually quite a bit of maintenance involved with rugs, from spills to stains to general dirt. Ruggable's rugs are easily washable and nonslip, so you don't have to worry about a kid careening down a hallway. They're pricey, but you can get up to 20% off right now if you buy two or more or 15% if you just buy one. If you're shopping on Ruggable, make sure to use promo code MDW24 to receive the full discount.

For example, this 6-by-9-foot Espada multicolor rug regularly costs $339. With the 15% when buying one rug discount, the price is dropped to $288. You can save even more if you buy two. Make sure you use promo code MDW24 to get the discounts. Ruggable also makes outdoor rugs you can put outside at your doorstep or on your patio, and if you add another rug (from any in its catalog), you can save an additional 5%.

This Adde outdoor 3-by-5 rug is normally $139, and after the discount, it is only $103. Be sure to click the Memorial Day Buy 2+, Save 20% coupon on Ruggable's product page before checking out or you'll miss the discount.

Anyone with kids or pets (or klutzes) will appreciate not only the wide variety of styles but also how easy these rugs are to clean. Each rug is spill-proof and comes with a nonslip base. You can opt for a thin or cushioned pad. The top of the rug is the removable part, and most sizes can be washed in an average-size washing machine. This sale won't last forever, so be sure to order while the deals are still in full swing. And if you want other ways to clean your house with little hassle, check out these great deals on robot vacuums.