Save Over $50 on Yale's Assure Lock 2 at Best Buy This Weekend

Yale's smart lock is one of our top picks for a keyless deadbolt replacement. Best Buy's weekend deal is a great time to get one at $60 off.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 shown on a blue door that&apos;s open to show both inside and outside components.

Yale's Assure Lock 2 offers app, keypad and fingerprint access options.

 Yale/Amazon

The newest Yale Assure Lock 2 is one of our favorite doorbell replacements, and you can find it at Best Buy right now with a $60 discount down to $220.

Best Buy's weekend sale is currently the best option to purchase the Assure Lock 2, which is available in two different colors. The lock sports a keyless design with the bulk of the hardware hidden on the inside of your door. Thanks to the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you'll usually use the auto lock and unlock options straight from the app, but there's also a keypad and a fingerprint scanner.

If all those unlocking options weren't enough, you also have the ability to create unlimited passes to share with guests, friends and family. You can track access history to see who's using the lock, get updates on the lock status and make adjustments at any time.

Keep in mind, unlike August smart locks, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is a full lock replacement, not a retrofit. That makes the discounted lock a great pick for those with a damaged or old deadbolt that they want to replace completely. With IP55 weather resistance, you won't have to worry about the keypad facing the elements, either.

If you're worried about smart home support, Yale's lock offers great voice assistant support. You can use it with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and the Google Home app and Apple's Home/Siri software, too. Grab it at Best Buy this weekend if you've been looking for a sturdy smart lock replacement.

